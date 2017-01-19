Donald Trump’s waxwork makes debut at Madame Tussauds London, replaces Barack Obama

A new wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY A new wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Donald Trump waxwork has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in London, complete with his signature suntan — and yak hair. Dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and red tie, the wax figure of Trump was placed on Wednesday in a mock-up of the White House’s Oval Office. With a United States flag lapel pinned to his suit jacket, the model stands with his hands to his waist and a sombre look on his lined face.

Specialists were brought in to weave yak hair into Trump’s scalp, while makeup artists went about creating his suntanned look. “Since Mr Trump was announced as the victorious candidate in what was a nail-biting and hard-fought campaign for both parties, our studio team have been frantically busy matching his infamous glowing tan and trademark hairstyle in time for the start of his presidential reign,” said museum manager Edward Fuller.

Trump is due to be inaugurated as US president tomorrow, after his surprise victory in the November election. His arrival at Madame Tussauds’s version of the Oval Office saw the outgoing president Barack Obama moved out of the museum display. Along with Trump, the museum hosts waxworks of other politicians including Russian leader Vladimir Putin and British Foreign minister Boris Johnson. The Trump model is due to open to the public tomorrow and remain in the museum until the end of the real-life American’s presidency.