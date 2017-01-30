Donald Trump’s travel ban won’t affect dual nationality Britons: Boris Johnson

Great Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson. (AP File Photo) Great Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson. (AP File Photo)

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said no dual nationality Britons will be affected by US President Donald Trump’s travel ban unless they travel to the US directly from one of the seven ‘blacklisted’ countries. The US President’s team has told Johnson that Britons who have shared nationality with one of the mainly Muslim countries will not be stopped from entering America, Daily Mail online reported. But British dual citizens travelling to the US directly from one of the banned countries will face extra checks.

It was feared more than 250,000 Britons with dual citizenship would be affected by the travel ban. Trump signed an executive order on Friday which prevents any citizen of seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yemen — from entering the US for 90 days. Latest figures show that more than 250,000 people who were born in Iraq, Iran and Somalia have dual British nationality.