Donald Trump’s talking aids for meet with Florida shooting victims goes viral; here’s why

Several photographers present in the White House for Donald Trump’s interaction with victims of the recent Florida school shooting have shot the same picture: a note in the US President’s hand with pre-written pointers. The five questions listed on the paper included “what would you most want me to know about your experience?” and “what can we do to help you feel safe?” Interestingly, the last point spells “I hear you.”

Around 40 people, including school students and victims’ families were invited to meet the President on Wednesday. The meeting comes a week after a 19-year-old opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students.

President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

During the interaction, Trump listed ways to curb similar attacks, including arming teachers — an idea pitched by the National Rifle Association gun rights group — and tighten background checks for gun buyers. He also said he would consider raising the age for buying certain types of guns, reported The Associated Press.

