Donald Trump’s son releases emails showing Russian aid to provide ‘damaging information’ on Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump Jr. (Reuters Photo) Donald Trump Jr. (Reuters Photo)

President Donald Trump’s eldest son on Tuesday unveiled an email chain that proved that he had discussed plans to hear damaging information on democratic rival Hillary Clinton, which were described as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” This is the first documentary evidence that a top associate from the Trump campaign took a meeting to hear damning information about Clinton knowing that it was connected to a Russian government effort to help Trump in the last year’s Presidential election. Trump Jr. was actively involved in his father’s presidential campaign.

Releasing a statement, Trump’s eldest son stated he was posting the emails “in order to be totally transparent”. The emails exchanged with music publicist Rob Goldstone suggest that Trump Jr was informed that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia. As per the emails, Goldstone said the information “would be very useful to your father.” He also sought a meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney that later took place at Trump Tower.

Here’s my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Trump Jr. also admitted that he met shortly after that email exchange with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign with the understanding that the attorney would provide damaging information on Clinton.

With AP inputs

