  • Donald Trump’s security adviser reaffirms plan to deploy THAAD missile defence system, says Seoul

US Security Adviser HR McMaster spoke to his South Korean counterpart to discuss North Korea's latest missile launch and a summit between the US and Chinese leaders, according to South Korean officials.

By: Reuters | Seoul | Published:April 6, 2017 8:17 am
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors arrive at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK). (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump’s top security adviser agreed in a telephone call to proceed with the deployment of an advanced US missile defence system, known as THAAD, as planned, South Korea’s presidential office said on Thursday.

US National Security Adviser HR McMaster spoke to his South Korean counterpart on Thursday morning to discuss North Korea’s latest missile launch and a summit between the US and Chinese leaders, according to South Korean officials.

North Korea test-fired a missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the day before the China-US summit is to begin.

