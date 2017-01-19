Donald Trump’s inauguration: What time is the swearing-in? All your questions answered

US President-elect Donald Trump (File Photo) US President-elect Donald Trump (File Photo)

Donald Trump will take oath as the President of the United States on Friday at noon, local time, (10.30 pm IST), succeeding Barack Obama as the 45th President of that country. The events, which have been scheduled in Washington, DC for the week of the inauguration will start on Thursday and continue till Saturday. The welcome celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial, consisting of two concerts, mark the opening event on the first day of the celebrations. This will be followed by the wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

What is the event?

The event marks the inauguration of Donald Trump as the President of the United States. He will be succeeding Barack Obama to become the 45th President of the country, after a bitterly contested election against Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

When does the event start, where will it take place?

The events have been scheduled in the capital of the country, Washington DC, for the week of the inauguration and starts on Thursday. The last day of the event is Saturday.

What are the events scheduled for his inauguration?

A detailed list of the three-day long celebrations (all times IST):

January 19 (Thursday)

9 pm: Welcome Celebrations

The Welcome Celebrations will consist of two concerts: “Voices of the People” followed by “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.” Both will take place at the Lincoln Memorial. Performers at the first concert include DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, King’s Academy Honor Choir, the Republican Hindu Coalition, Montgomery Area High School Marching Band and Celtic United Pipes and Drums. The second concert is the official kick-off to the inauguration, and the president-elect is expected to attend and give remarks. Performers include Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country.

2 am: National Wreath Laying Ceremony

This event will take place at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

6 am: Candlelight dinner to thank donors.

January 20 (Friday)

Morning: Private breakfast at Blair House, the President’s guesthouse, followed by private church service.

8 pm: Trumps have coffee with Obamas, after which incoming and departing presidents ride down Pennsylvania Avenue to Capitol.

10 pm: Swearing-in ceremony

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president and Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice-president in a ceremony on the west front of the United States Capitol. Faith leaders offering readings and prayers include His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York; Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Pastor Paula White of New Destiny Christian Center.

1.30 am: Inaugural Parade

Following the ceremony, Trump and Pence, with their families, will lead a parade from the Capitol building to the White House. More than 40 organisations including equestrian corps, first responders, and veterans groups will be represented by 8,000 participants in the parade.

5.30am: Inaugural Balls

There will be three inaugural balls, and the president-elect and vice president-elect, along with their wives, plan to attend them all. There are two official presidential balls, Liberty and Freedom both of which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The third ball, The Salute to Our Armed Services Ball, will be attended by members of the military, including Medal of Honor recipients and wounded warriors. This ball also honors first responders.

January 21 (Saturday)

8.30 pm: National Prayer Service

There will be an interfaith prayer service at Washington National Cathedral. Some of the events are open to the public.

Will there be any protests?

The Women’s March on Washington is expected to be the week’s largest protest action. It is a grassroots movement which is scheduled to take place the day after Donald Trump takes office. “The march aims to send a bold message to the new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights”, according to the event’s website.

Does the outgoing president attend the event?

It is customary for the outgoing president to attend the inauguration of the incoming president but is not compulsory. President Obama is expected to be at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. However, if he doesn’t attend the celebrations, he will be the first president in 96 years. Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton, however, has announced that she will be attending the event along with husband and former US president Bill Clinton.

What is Donald Trump’s take on the event?

Donald Trump says his inauguration will have “an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout.” Organisers of a protest the next day call it the biggest demonstration in history to welcome a new president.

Earlier, on December 23, 2016, Trump had tweeted, “The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

How can you watch it?

The events of the occasion will be aired on all news channels around the world. The White House will also stream the inauguration on its website. We will also be live streaming the event on our website.

How much will the entire event cost?

The cost of Inauguration Day and the week leading up to it could top $ 200 million (over Rs 1,360 crore), based past experience and estimates by officials.

