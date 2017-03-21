Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka to get West Wing office

Ivanka Trump. (File Photo) Ivanka Trump. (File Photo)

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is getting an office in the White House West Wing, stepping up her highly visible role in helping advise her father.

A White House official on Monday confirmed reports that Trump’s 35-year-old daughter would be getting her own West Wing space, as well as access to classified information and a government-issued phone.

She is not expected to have an official title and will not be paid a salary.

Ivanka Trump will be joining her husband, Jared Kushner, who is a chief adviser to the president and is a regular presence at his father-in-law’s side.

When Kushner’s job was announced earlier this year, aides said Ivanka would not take on a role in her father’s White House but would focus on settling her family in Washington.

Since then, she has been a frequent behind-the-scenes adviser. Last Friday, she sat next to visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel when Merkel visited the White House.

