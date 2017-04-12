Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka might have persuaded him for airstrikes in Syria

Ivanka Trump, introduces her father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland (representational) . (Source: AP) Ivanka Trump, introduces her father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland (representational) . (Source: AP)

Days after US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase, US President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, has said that Ivanka Trump might have had a role to play in the decision.

“Her heartbroken and outraged reaction to the attack on Khan Sheikhoun, which Trump’s administration blamed on Bashar al-Assad’s regime, prompted the US president to take military action,” Eric told Telegraph.

The US carried out airstrikes just two days after a chemical attack killed close to 80 people and videos and pictures of the aftermath went viral on the internet. The videos showed several victims, including women and children, who had suffered severe burns in the attack. The world community expressed its shock over the ‘gruesome’ incident.

The establishment, however, declined carrying out any such attack. In a statement, Russian government claimed that the gas was released after a Syrian airstrike hit a ‘terrorist warehouse’ which stored ‘toxic substance’.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that,” Eric Trump was quoted as saying.

Ivanka Trump was recently appointed as West Wing adviser by her father Donald Trump’s administration. After the US carried out airstrikes in Syria, she took to Twitter and said: “The times we are living in call for difficult decisions – Proud of my father for refusing to accept these horrendous crimes against humanity.”

Meanwhile, Eric also rubbished the allegations that Donald Trump acted impulsively after seeing the pictures coming out of Syria after the chemical attack. He said that his father was a ‘ great thinker and practical’.

