Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka gets White House office

President Donald Trump’s high-profile daughter Ivanka has been given an office at the White House and she will also have access to classified information, according to an administration official. Ivanka’s role will be to serve as Trump’s “eyes and ears” while providing broad-ranging advice to the US President, her attorney was quoted as saying by Politico. But she will not have an official title or salary when she works in the West Wing – the hub of US executive power.

The official also confirmed media reports that the 35-year-old would have access to classified information. Ivanka, who has her own fashion brand, will be joining her husband Jared Kushner, a real estate developer, who is a senior adviser to the president. Ivanka Trump runs a fashion line named after her. But in an attempt to avoid conflicts of interests, she has handed day-to-day management of the firm to her top executive, Abigail Klem and has also set up a trust to provide oversight.

The couple’s reported influence on the president has raised questions about possible conflicts of interests. It has also triggered debates whether there are clear boundaries between the Trump family’s political and business activities. Since Trump’s inauguration in January, Ivanka has been attending President Trump’s meetings with world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

