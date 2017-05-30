Donald Trump’s communications director Mike Dubke resigns

White House Communications Director Michal Dubke resigned today. White House Communications Director Michal Dubke resigned today.

In a surprise announcement, White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned from his post. White House counselor Kelly Conway confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday that Dubke handed in his resignation before President Donald Trump left for his international trip earlier this month. Conway, in a separate interview to Fox News, said Dubke “made very clear that he would see through the president’s international trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House.”

His resignation may present an opportunity to overhaul President Donald Trump’s communications team, which has frequently come under criticism during the initial months of the president’s term.

