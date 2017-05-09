Travel ban: Donald Trump’s comments on Muslims could haunt him in appeals court

President Donald Trump President Donald Trump

The first federal appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican’s repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban. An attorney for the president urged the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday to focus on the text of the religiously neutral executive order. Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall says the judges shouldn’t use campaign statements to infer that the policy was driven by anti-Muslim sentiment.

But several members of the 13-judge panel pushed back on the idea that they shouldn’t use the president’s own words to determine the motivation for the travel ban.

It’s unclear when the judges will issue their written decision. The case is expected to end up in the US Supreme Court.

