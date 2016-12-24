Latest News
  • Donald Trump’s co-chair Carl Paladino wishes death on Obama, calls first lady male

Donald Trump’s co-chair Carl Paladino wishes death on Obama, calls first lady male

Paladino wrote that he hopes the president dies from a disease caught from "having relations" with a cow.

By: AP | Buffalo | Published:December 24, 2016 12:58 am
Carl Paladino, Carl Paladino trump, Carl Paladino republican, Carl Paladino donald trump, trump co chair, Carl Paladino obama, obama mad cow disease, michelle obama, latest news, latest world newsA File Photo: New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino marches in the Columbus day parade in New York City October 11, 2010. (Source: REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi, file)

A Buffalo businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump’s New York campaign says he wants to see President Barack Obama die from mad cow disease and the first lady “return to being a male.”

The failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino made the comments in response to a survey by Artvoice, a Buffalo newspaper. The publication asked local artists, performers and business owners for a New Year’s wish list.

In his response, Paladino wrote that he hopes the president dies from a disease caught from “having relations” with a cow.

He said he wants to see Michelle Obama “return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

Paladino confirmed by phone and email Friday that he wrote the comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 24: Latest News