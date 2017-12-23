Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy helped advance US interests in world: WH

US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP Photo) US President Donald Trump. (Source: AP Photo)

President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy has advanced the country’s interests in the world, the White House said today, while listing out his efforts to enhance relationship with partner countries, including India.

“President Trump has used an America First foreign policy to restore respect for the United States throughout the world and to advance our interests,” the White House said in a fact sheet titled ‘Year One of Making America Great Again”.

It said the president conducted a historic 12-day tour to Asia, which included visits to five countries and attending three regional summits, to promote America’s interests.

South Korea and Japan pledged to build closer defence relations with the United States, and the President underscored the US’ commitment for advanced military equipment to them, the White House said.

“President Trump boosted cooperation with the Quad countries — Japan, India, and Australia — on the sidelines of ASEAN summit in Manila. He reaffirmed the US’ commitment to promote prosperity and security in the region, including by modernising America’s development finance institutions and increasing their coordination with Japanese counterparts,” it said.

The White House said Trump announced a new Afghanistan strategy that strengthens its support for Afghan security forces, delegates authority to military leaders, and demonstrates its resolve to defeat terrorism.

In reaction to the new US South Asia strategy, NATO allies and partners increased troop contributions to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, it said.

“Trump approved a new Iran strategy focused on neutralising Iran’s regional destabilising influence, sanctioning Iran’s ballistic missile program, and decertifying Iran’s compliance with the multilateral nuclear deal,” the White House said.

