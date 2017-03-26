Donald Trump’s aide compares IS militants to scurrying ‘cockroaches’

US President Donald Trump’s counter-terrorism adviser has compared ISIS militants fleeing the Middle East for America to scurrying “cockroaches,” vowing to wipe them off the face of the Earth, a media report said. “We’re going to obliterate ISIS. We’re going to wipe them off the face of the Earth,” White House Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka told Fox News.

“But before we get all of them, what’s going to happen? Some of them, like the cockroaches, when you switch the light on they’re going to scurry. We want to stop them coming here,” he said.

Gorka defended the Trump administration’s executive order barring citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, saying it is geared toward blocking militants traveling from the Middle East to the US. He asserted that domestic threats do not pose a significant security concern, The Hill magazine reported.

“So it’s not the person flying from L.A. to New York that’s the threat,” he said. “It’s the ISIS recruit, who’s traveling out of Mosul, out of the Middle East, out of Syria.”

