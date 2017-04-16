Donald Trump demands ride in Queen’s golden carriage despite security risk

US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom is reportedly becoming a burden for the security officials as the Republican President has demanded that he be transported in the Queen’s golden carriage. According to a report in The Times, Trump wants to be taken in a carriage procession down the Mall along with the Queen.

According to security officials responsible for making arrangements during Trump’s visit, the procession would require a “monster” security operation, much larger than any other recent state visits. The golden carriage, according to the officials is not considered a safer option. “The vehicle which carries the president of the United States is a spectacular vehicle. It is designed to withstand a massive attack like a low-level rocket grenade… If he is in a golden coach being dragged up the Mall by a couple of horses, the risk factor is dramatically increased,” a security official was quoted by the newspaper.

The source further added that the arrangements have brought “range of fresh headaches” as the “flimsy” coach cannot show much resistance against “a rocket propelled grenade or high-powered ammunition”. According to the report, the Metropolitan Police in the area was already planning a massive operation, given the threat of a massive scale protest against the US President.

The tradition of Mall procession from Royal Mews to Buckingham Palace with the Queen is not unusual as several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Chinese President, have taken such horse drawn carriage rides during their state visits. Former President Barack Obama, though, used a bullet-proof motorcade during his visit in 2011, saving the security officials from the “security nightmare”.

