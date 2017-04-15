Professor who predicted Donald Trump win, now lists reasons for his impeachment

US President Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters)

Ever since US President Donald Trump took office, speculations were rife that the business magnate might get impeached during his tenure. Now, American University Professor Allan Lichtman, who has successfully predicted presidential outcomes for the last three decades, has said Trump will be impeached before his time in office ends, reported The Washington Post.

In his upcoming book ‘The Case for Impeachment’, Lichtman has listed eight reasons which may lead to Trump’s impeachment. In an interview to The Washington Post, he revealed that while his presidential predictions were based on a tested system of keys, his conjecture over Trump’s impeachment was based on study on the process of impeachment, the history of it and Donald Trump’s own history. “This book looks at the history of impeachment….You don’t actually have to commit a crime to be impeached,” he was quoted as saying by The Washington Post. The professor also drew parallels between former US president Richard Nixon who resigned in the face of absolute impeachment and Trump. Lichtman said Trump posed “same kind of threat to our constitutional system, our liberties and our freedoms” as Nixon.

Thousands take part in the ”Free the People Immigration March,” to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles. (Source: AP Photo/File) Thousands take part in the ”Free the People Immigration March,” to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump and his administration, in Los Angeles. (Source: AP Photo/File)

So what really could lead to Trump’s impeachment?

A number of rules broken by him.

Lichtman said he deduced the answers after studying his early presidency and his conduct as a businessman. “Over the course of his entire business career, he has a pattern of playing fast and loose with the law, and letting statutes of limitations run out, settling cases, protracting lawsuits, walking away from failed deals. He also has a pattern and practice of not telling the truth. That is not just something that started when he was a candidate. His overriding pattern is Donald Trump first, and nothing else matters nearly as much. And when you’re not president, you can get away with that, you can walk away from things. But as president, you can’t,” Lichtman was quoted as saying to The Washington Post.

Erica Leyva with the Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network of San Jose, Calif., carries a sign outside a courthouse where a federal judge heard arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities Friday. (Source: AP Photo) Erica Leyva with the Services, Immigrant Rights and Education Network of San Jose, Calif., carries a sign outside a courthouse where a federal judge heard arguments in the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with immigration authorities Friday. (Source: AP Photo)

Lichtman’s claims, however, raise a pertinent question. Since the House of Representatives is being controlled by the Republicans, why would they impeach a Republican president? The Professor has an answer ready. “Well, they’re not going to unless the American people demand it,” he said. His theory is simple. If American people demand an impeachment, it does not even require the support of all Republicans. The support of Democrats plus two dozen Republicans could do the job. Considering Trump’s relatively short term relationship with the party and his inflammatory rhetoric, pulling 24 senators wont be a tough job if the public turns it back on Trump.

Another reason which might favour Trump’s impeachment if and when the time comes is Vice-president Mike Pence. “Republicans really don’t trust Donald Trump. He’s a loose cannon. But they love Mike Pence. He’s a down-the-line Christian conservative dream president for the Republicans in Congress,” Lichtman told The Washington Post.

Trump’s brazen inputs on foreign policy pertaining to China and Russia, his understanding of refugee crisis, environment conservation, gay rights, planned parenthood have been critiqued by media and liberals alike throughout his campaign and now his presidency. Allegations of Russia meddling in the US elections and Trump’s supposed proximity to the country have also raised many eyebrows of concern in US.

