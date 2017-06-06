Donald Trump will not block former FBI director James Comey testimony: White House

US President Donald Trump (File) US President Donald Trump (File)

Donald Trump will not use presidential powers to prevent ex-FBI director James Comey from testifying to Congress later this week, the White House has said. “The President’s power to assert executive privilege is well-established. However, in order to facilitate a swift and thorough examination of the facts sought by the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Trump will not assert executive privilege regarding James Comey’s scheduled testimony,” the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

Comey, according to media reports, has noted that Trump had asked him to stop FBI investigations against former National Security Advisor, Lt Gen H R McMaster. Trump fired Comey early last month as the FBI was investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia to tilt the election in the Republican’s favour.

Comey is expected to be questioned about the circumstances of his firing and allegations that Trump has tried to stifle the agency’s Russia investigation and divert attention to intelligence leaks that have hurt his administration.

