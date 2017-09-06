White House says denuclearization remains priority for Korean Peninsula

“We’re going to continue to push for a safer and denuclearized Korean Peninsula, and that’s the priority here,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. (Photo: Reuters) “We’re going to continue to push for a safer and denuclearized Korean Peninsula, and that’s the priority here,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. (Photo: Reuters)

President Donald Trump continues to see the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as the priority in how it responds to North Korea’s latest nuclear weapons test, the White House said on Tuesday.

“We’re going to continue to push for a safer and denuclearized Korean Peninsula, and that’s the priority here,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. Sanders said “all options are on the table” to deal with North Korea, including diplomatic and economic measures, but said that talks with Pyongyang were not the current focus for the White House.

