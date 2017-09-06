Only in Express
  • White House says denuclearization remains priority for Korean Peninsula

White House says denuclearization remains priority for Korean Peninsula

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said "all options are on the table" to deal with North Korea, including diplomatic and economic measures, but said that talks with Pyongyang were not the current focus for the White House.

Washington | Published:September 6, 2017 12:33 am
North Korea, North Korea missile test, Missiles, Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump, Korea US conflcit, Koreans, North Korea South Korea, World News, Indian Express “We’re going to continue to push for a safer and denuclearized Korean Peninsula, and that’s the priority here,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.  (Photo: Reuters)
Related News

President Donald Trump continues to see the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as the priority in how it responds to North Korea’s latest nuclear weapons test, the White House said on Tuesday.

“We’re going to continue to push for a safer and denuclearized Korean Peninsula, and that’s the priority here,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. Sanders said “all options are on the table” to deal with North Korea, including diplomatic and economic measures, but said that talks with Pyongyang were not the current focus for the White House.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 05: Latest News