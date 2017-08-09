Trump vows new North Korea threats will be hit with ‘fire’

U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) U.S. President Donald Trump said North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump Tuesday laid down the gauntlet to nuclear-armed North Korea, warning Pyongyang that if it continues to threaten the United States, it will be struck with “fire and fury.” The tough talk from Trump came after The Washington Post, citing US intelligence, reported that Kim Jong-Un’s regime had produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit inside its missiles.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” said Trump, who was speaking at the start of a meeting on the domestic opioid crisis at his golf club in New Jersey.

“He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with the fire and fury and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

