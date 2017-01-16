Donald Trump vows ‘insurance for everybody’ in replacing Obamacare

US President-elect Donald Trump. (File Photo) US President-elect Donald Trump. (File Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump, in an interview with the Washington Post, has vowed ‘insurance for everybody’ in the replacement to President Barack Obama’s health reforms, popularly known as Obamacare.

Trump did not give the Post specifics about his proposals to replace Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance law, but said the plan is nearly finished and he is ready to unveil it alongside the leaders of the Republican-controlled Congress.

Donald Trump had persistently, as part of his campaign, opposed his predecessor’s Affordable Care Act and had last week promised to repeal and replace the act simultaneously.

As part of his major campaign promises, Trump has stressed on the repeal of Obamacare, calling it a ‘complete’ and ‘total disaster’.

Two days earlier, the US House of Representatives joined the Senate in passing a critical measure that marks the first major step toward repealing Obamacare. There has been a sense of urgency regarding the replacement that would be put forward by Donald Trump less than a week before he assumes office.

(With inputs from Reuters)