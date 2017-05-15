Donald Trump vows for women’s health care, paid family leave options

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

President Donald Trump has said that his administration will “recognise” that women get the best possible medical facilities, besides taking care of paid family leave for both mothers and fathers.

“I am committed to working with Congress to help mothers —and fathers have paid family leave so that childcare is accessible and affordable, and to invest in the comprehensive care that women receive at community health centres,” Trump said in a statement issued on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which is also the beginning the Women’s Health Week.

Noting that women today are living longer, healthier lives than their mothers, he said the number of women dying from heart disease and cancer – the top two killers of women in America – have been declining for decades.

“Thanks to new breast cancer treatments, our health care professionals have saved lives and improved the quality of life for millions of women. We must continue to foster an environment that rewards these needed advances in research,” he said.

He lashed out at the “skyrocketing premium” by the health-care providers and said the families across the country deserve “better options”.

“Under the current health-care system, however, the lack of choice in health insurance and in health-care providers, along with skyrocketing premium and out-of-pocket costs, are failing our citizens, our families, and, in particular, our women. Studies show that women are often the primary health-care decision-maker for their family and they deserve better options,” said the US President.

Trump said through health-care reforms and his 2018 Presidential Budget, his administration will enable access to the critical health-care services women need.

