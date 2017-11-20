Donald Trump voices doubt about trophy hunting policy

US President Donald Trump. (File/Photo) US President Donald Trump. (File/Photo)

President Donald Trump is expressing more doubts about a new policy allowing trophies of African elephants shot for sport to be imported. In a tweet Sunday night, Trump appears to question whether “this horror show” actually aids in the conservation of any animal.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has argued that encouraging wealthy big-game hunters to kill the threatened species would help raise money for conservation programs. It announced Thursday that it would allow such importation, drawing criticism from animal rights advocates and environmental groups.

Trump decided Friday to delay the policy. In his Sunday tweet, he says he will announce a decision soon “but will be very hard pressed to change my mind that this horror show in any way helps conservation of Elephants or any other animal.”

