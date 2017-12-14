Why USA Today in a powerful editorial said Trump was ‘unfit to clean toilets’

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo) US President Donald Trump (AP Photo)

In a break from the past, US-based daily USA Today wrote a stinging editorial slamming US President Donald Trump on his sexually suggestive statement saying Senator Kirsten Gillibrand ‘would do anything’ for campaign contributions. With the editorial titled ‘Will Trump’s lows ever hit rock bottom?’, USA Today declared in one fell swoop that “A president who would all but call Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a whore is not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush.”

In a Twitter post on December 12, the US President had said: “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

Now, for a newspaper which strives to attain for political neutrality, the new editorial is a bolt out of the blue. The Washington Post says of USA Today: “If you’re thinking this is just more criticism from another liberal editorial board, you would be wrong. As the unofficial newspaper of U.S. travelers, USA Today strives for political neutrality, even on its opinion page. It has never endorsed a presidential candidate.” Also Read: US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls President Trump’s Twitter post ‘sexist smear’

The editorial goes on to say that with the fresh tweet, Trump has displayed that he isn’t fit for office. “With his latest tweet, clearly implying that a United States senator would trade sexual favours for campaign cash, President Trump has shown he is not fit for office. Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low.”

The article also emphasised that as a newspaper although they have expressed their disappointments with the decisions taken by various presidents from time to time, the ‘basic decency of each man was never in doubt’. “This isn’t about the policy differences we have with all presidents or our disappointment in some of their decisions. Obama and Bush both failed in many ways. They broke promises and told untruths, but the basic decency of each man was never in doubt,” said the editorial.

Making its displeasure evident, the editorial further said, “Donald Trump, the man, on the other hand, is uniquely awful. His sickening behaviour is corrosive to the enterprise of a shared governance based on common values and the consent of the governed. The nation doesn’t seek nor expect perfect presidents, and some have certainly been deeply flawed. But a president who shows such disrespect for the truth, for ethics, for the basic duties of the job and for decency toward others fails at the very essence of what has always made America great.”

Meanwhile, US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand fired back at President Donald Trump on Tuesday saying she would not be silenced after the incident as she called for an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against him. Six US senators, including Gillibrand, have said Trump should resign.

