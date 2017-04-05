White House chief strategist Steve Bannon dropped from National Security Council

Former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday dropped White House chief strategist Steve Bannon from National Security Council. According to a senior White House official, the decision was made because Bannon was no more needed in the council after removal of Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn., reports Reuters.

As per reports, Bannon’s name was missing from the list of regular attendees of NSC principal committee meetings in the filing of Federal Register on Tuesday. Bannon is the former chairman of Breitbart News and was made a permanent member of the council by Donald Trump after the latter became US president.

A White House official said that Bannon attended only one meeting of NSC and he served on the committee as a check against Michael Flynn. In February, Flynn was forced to resign as national security adviser over his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kisylak.

