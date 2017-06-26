US Supreme Court reinstates Donald Trump’s 90-day travel ban on six Muslim majority countries

Donald Trump had raised the issue of travel ban during his presidential campaign. (Source: AP) Donald Trump had raised the issue of travel ban during his presidential campaign. (Source: AP)

The United States Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favour of President Donald Trump and reinstated his 90-day travel ban order for visitors coming from six Muslim majority countries. According to an AP report, the Court overruled earlier orders issued by lower courts blocking the ban.

Last week, Trump had said that the ban will come into effect in 72 hours after being cleared by the courts. If the ban comes into effect, Trump administration will be able to bar visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen to enter United States for 90 days.

According to an AFP report, the ban will apply to those “who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

The court will hear the case in next session which will take place in October. The order is being seen as a big victory for the Trump administration as it was earlier blocked by two Federal Courts. Trump had raised the issue of travel ban extensively during his presidential campaign linking it with the issue of terrorism.

