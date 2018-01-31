Latest News
  • Donald Trump urges US Congress to back ‘right to try’ for terminally ill

Donald Trump urges US Congress to back ‘right to try’ for terminally ill

Legislation along these lines was approved by the Senate in August by a vote of 94-1. It was designed to give terminally ill patients access to unapproved medications and to provide immunity for physicians willing to administer the treatments

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: January 31, 2018 9:24 am
terminally ill patients, right to try terminally ill patients, US Congress, US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News President Donald Trump leaves after the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, January 30, 2018 (AP)
Related News

President Donald Trump said in his State of the Union address to the US Congress on Tuesday that he wants lawmakers to support the “right to try” for terminally ill patients to try experimental therapies not approved by federal authorities.

“It is time for the Congress to give these wonderful Americans the ‘right to try,'” Trump said. Legislation along these lines was approved by the Senate in August by a vote of 94-1. It was designed to give terminally ill patients access to unapproved medications and to provide immunity for physicians willing to administer the treatments. Trump has expressed support for the measure before.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 31: Latest News