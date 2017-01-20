‘Will completely eradicate radical Islamism from the face of the earth’: Top 10 quotes from Donald Trump’s speech

President Donald Trump pumps his first at the end of his speech after bring sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Source: AP Photo) President Donald Trump pumps his first at the end of his speech after bring sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Source: AP Photo)

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America. He will succeed Democrat Barack Obama, who served two terms as the President of the nation. As scattered protests erupted elsewhere in Washington, Trump raised his right hand and put his left on a Bible used by Abraham Lincoln and repeated a 35-word oath of office from the U.S. Constitution, with U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. “This moment is your moment, it belongs to you,” Trump told a large crowd that had earlier booed Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader in the U.S. Senate.

Donald Trump inauguration live updates

Here are the top quotes from his address:

# We are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you the people

# This moment is your moment and it belongs to you, to everyone gathered here and to everyone watching across America

# We will face challenges and get the work done

# Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many years to come. It will always be America first.

# We will completely eradicate radical Islamism from the face of the earth

# A nation exists to save people. Today the people have become the rulers.

# The carnage of the people stops now.

# The oath of office I take today is the oath of allegiance to the American people.

# From this day forward it’s going to be America first. We must protect borders of our country.

# When you open your heart to patriotism there is no room for prejudice.

# We will not accept politicians who are all talk and no action.

# Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

# We will make America strong again. We will make America great again.

# “When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.”

# Trump names two simple rules: “Buy American and hire American”

# “Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny”

