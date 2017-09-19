Donald Trump at UNGA: ‘Islamic militants are losers’; top quotes from his maiden speech

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Making his debut speech at the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged harmony and friendship among countries. Within minutes into his speech, he referred to North Korea as a threat to the ‘entire world’. “Rogue regimes not only support terrorists but threaten other nations with the most destructive weapon known to humanity,” Trump said. Urging the UN member states to work together to confront ‘rouge regimes’ he said, “If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph.”

Here are the top quotes from Donald Trump’s first ever speech at the UN General Assembly after taking oath as the president:

1. Encouraging countries to work in harmony to achieve goals of respective countries, Trump said, “We want harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife.” He further added, “The success of the United Nations depends on the independent strength of its members.”

2. Trump says the United States will no longer be taken advantage of in deals it makes with other countries. “Our citizens have paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom,” he says. They have also fought to defend other countries represented in the room, he added.

3. Talking about North Korea, the US president said North Korea is on a suicide mission for its people and its regime. Saying de-nuclearisation is the only acceptable solution he said, “North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens entire world with immense loss of human life.” “We have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” he added. As with Iran, he said he was embarrassed to enter into a nuclear deal with Iran and said it is the worst deal ever made.

4. Highlighting the threat of international terrorism he said, “We will stop radical Islam terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation or tear up the world.” He also thanked Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon for hosting refugees.

5. Continuing his speech, President Donald Trump expressed concern for the dying democracy in Venezuela, he said people need to do more to address the situation there. “Venezuelan people are collapsing. As responsible friend we have goal to help them and restore their democracy.”

6. Trump also mentioned Cuba’s “corruption and destabilizing regime”. He said his administration won’t lift US sanctions on the communist government until it makes fundamental reforms.

7. Believing in fair trade practises, Donald trump in his major speech said, free trade deals have destroyed the US economy and hurt US workers. “Now we are calling for a great reawakening of nations,” the US middle class will no more be ignored.”

8. Trump in his speech called Syrian President Bashar Assad's government a " criminal regime." He called for a peaceful solution in Syria and said,

