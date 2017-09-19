Donald Trump at UNGA: ‘Rocket man’ Kim Jong Un on a suicide mission to destroy North Korea

Donald Trump at UNGA: US President Trump said that North Korea is on a suicide mission. (Source: ANI) Donald Trump at UNGA: US President Trump said that North Korea is on a suicide mission. (Source: ANI)

In his first address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump trained his guns on North Korea as he reiterated that the United States of America will be forced to ‘totally destroy’ Pyongyang unless it backs down from its reckless nuclear missile standoff. He mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a ‘rocket man’ who is on a suicide mission for its regime and its people. Trump also urged United Nations member states to work together to isolate the Pyongyang until it ceases its ‘hostile’ behaviour. “North Korea’s reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens entire world with immense loss of human life. It is time for North Korea to realize that de-nuclearisation is its only acceptable future,” said Trump.

He also warned North Korea that the US is ready, willing and able to destroy the communist country, saying “hopefully that won’t be necessary”. Also Read: ‘Islamic militants are losers’; top quotes from his maiden speech

Trump address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) seems to be his sternest warning till now to North Korea, whose numerous ballistic missile launches in the recent past and nuclear tests have sent shock waves across the globe, inviting widespread condemnation from the international community. Addressing the General Assembly is a milestone moment for any president.

FILE – In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) FILE – In this July 4, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government shows the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

On the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism, Trump said, “We will stop radical Islam terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation or tear up the world. In Syria and Iraq we have made big gains towards lasting defeat of ISIS.” He told world leaders today that its time to expose and hold responsible nations that provide terror groups safe havens, even as he called Islamic militants ‘losers’. His remarks on terror safe havens comes weeks after he warned Pakistan for supporting ‘agents of chaos’.

Iran was also on Trump’s crosshair as he termed the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, ‘an embarrassment’. He also indicated that he may not rectify the agreement when it comes up for a mid-October deadline. He said: “I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it.” Trump also called Iran an ‘economically depleted rogue state’ that exports violence. “The deal with Iran is one of the worst that US has entered into. That deal is an embarrassment to the US,” Trump said.

People walk past a public TV screen showing a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during news on North’s missile launch, in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean on Friday, U.S. and South Korean militaries said, its longest-ever such flight and a clear message of defiance to its rivals. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) People walk past a public TV screen showing a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during news on North’s missile launch, in Tokyo, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean on Friday, U.S. and South Korean militaries said, its longest-ever such flight and a clear message of defiance to its rivals. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Trump told world leaders at the 193-member global body that US does not seek to impose its will on other nations and will respect other countries’ sovereignty. He maintained that he will ‘defend America’s interests above all else’. “But in fulfilling our obligations to other nations we also realize it’s in everyone’s interest to seek a future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure,” he added.

He then turned to the crisis in Venezuela and said the situation is completely unacceptable and that US cannot stand by and watch. He called for full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in the country even as he warned that US is prepared to take ‘further action’if the Venezuelan government continues to impose authoritarian rule on its people. The US President criticised the Maduro government for bringing the once-thriving nation to the brink of total collapse in the country.

While laying out his vision of a world order based, Trump said: “We also realise that it’s in everyone’s interests to seek the future where all nations can be sovereign, prosperous and secure. America does more than speak for the values expressed in the United Nations charter. Our citizens have paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom and the freedom of many nations represented in this great hall.”

