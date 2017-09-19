Donald Trump UNGA speech LIVE: Terrorists and extremists have spread to every corner of the planet

US President Donald Trump. US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged United Nations member states to turn up the pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. Addressing the United Nation General Assembly for the first time after becoming the President of the United States, Trump said the world faces destructive threats from rogue states and “terrorists and extremists.”Rogue regimes not only support terrorists but threaten other nations with the most destructive weapon known to humanity,” Trump said, referring to nuclear weapons.

Here are the LIVE updates:

7: 55 pm: “We will stop radical Islam terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation or tear up the world: US President Donald Trump.”

7:43 pm: Strong sovereign nations let their people take control of their own destiny. 7:40 pm: We expect all nations to respect the interest of their own people, the right of other sovereign nations. 07: 30 pm: “Our citizens have paid the ultimate price to defend our freedom,” he says. They have also fought to defend other countries represented in the room, he says. 07: 29 pm: “It is an eternal credit to the American character,” that we have fought wars abroad but have not “sought territorial expansion” and not imposed our way of life on other people.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App