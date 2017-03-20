Donald Trump tweets hearing on Russia allegations ‘fake news’

Latest News
By: AFP | Washington | Updated: March 20, 2017 5:08 pm
President Donald Trump today shot down as “fake news” allegations that he worked with Russia, which US intelligence says tried to tilt the US election in Trump’s favor. His tweet came just as FBI and NSA chiefs were to speak to Congress on what ties Trump may have with Russia and his shocking claim that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

FBI chief “James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!” Trump said on Twitter.

“The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!” he added.

