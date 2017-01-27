Donald Trump’s @POTUS linked to insecure private account, triggers controversy

Latest News
Trump has long been criticised by many experts in the security world for continuing to use his unsecured Android phone.

January 27, 2017
Newly appointed US President Donald Trump’s official Twitter account, @POTUS, was linked to a private email address for the past one week, leaving the account potentially vulnerable to hackers. Earlier on Thursday, managing editor of American magazine TV Guide, Alex Zalben, discovered that the US president’s Twitter account had been linked to Gmail, which raised serious questions about the security of the closely-watched account.

The account was changed on Thursday afternoon and has now been linked to two different emails, likely official White House accounts.

Trump has long been criticised by many experts in the security world for continuing to use his unsecured Android phone. Interestingly, this comes after Trump launched a blistering attack on Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton during the fiercely-fought presidential campaign for using a private email account, citing that the action could compromise important documents.

