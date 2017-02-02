No Sri Lankan hit by Donald Trump immigration ban: Foreign Ministry

Sri Lanka on Thursday dismissed reports that its nationals have been hit by US President Donald Trump’s travel ban and are stranded at American airports. (Source: AP Photo) Sri Lanka on Thursday dismissed reports that its nationals have been hit by US President Donald Trump’s travel ban and are stranded at American airports. (Source: AP Photo)

Sri Lanka on Thursday dismissed reports that its nationals have been hit by US President Donald Trump’s travel ban and are stranded at American airports. According to the Foreign Ministry, there are no confirmed reports of anyone remaining stranded at American airports.

Sri Lanka is not on the list of seven countries mentioned in the executive order whose citizens have been banned from entering the US for a period of three months, the ministry spokesperson Mahishini Colonne said. Colonne dismissed reports that Sri Lankans were among those hit by the immigration ban.

She said the Sri Lankan Missions in the US had informed the Foreign Affairs Ministry that there were no confirmed cases of Sri Lankans being stranded at US airports due to the ban.

The Sri Lankan Missions are keeping an eye on the situation and are in touch with relevant US authorities on this matter, she said.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday to block refugees from entering the US for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations for three months.

The countries include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

Trump’s decision has led to nation-wide protests and even triggered international condemnation.