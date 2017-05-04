Donald Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, the Vatican and Israel

US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo) US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump today said he will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican on his first overseas trip as president later this month. The visits come as an addition to the president’s previously scheduled trip to Europe.

The president previously announced that he would travel to Brussels, Belgium for a NATO meeting on May 25. He would also attend the G7 summit in Sicily in Italy, taking place the next day. Trump confirmed that his first foreign trip as president would begin from Saudi Arabia, followed by Israel and Vatican.

