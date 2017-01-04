Donald Trump to seek intelligence briefing on Russia hacking on Friday

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday an intelligence briefing on Russian hacking of the U.S. election would be held on Friday.(Source: Express Photo) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday an intelligence briefing on Russian hacking of the U.S. election would be held on Friday.(Source: Express Photo)

President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday an intelligence briefing for him on allegations of Russian hacking of the U.S. election would be held on Friday. “The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!” Trump tweeted.

Trump, who has cast doubt on U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia hacked Democratic Party computers, said over the weekend he would discuss the hacking allegations on Tuesday or Wednesday. He did not address the issue on Tuesday.