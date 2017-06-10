Latest News
  • Donald Trump to nominate Nathan Sales as counterterrorism coordinator: White House

Donald Trump to nominate Nathan Sales as counterterrorism coordinator: White House

Sales is a professor at Syracuse University College of Law, and previously served as deputy assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:June 10, 2017 9:48 am
donald trump, rex tillerson, Qatar, Qatar boycott, Saudi Arabia boycott, world news President Donald Trump.

Related News

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Nathan Sales, a former Homeland Security official, as State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism, the White House said on Friday.

Sales is a professor at Syracuse University College of Law, and previously served as deputy assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security and as senior counsel in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice, the White House said in a statement.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 10: Latest News