Donald Trump to nominate Nathan Sales as counterterrorism coordinator: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Nathan Sales, a former Homeland Security official, as State Department’s coordinator for counterterrorism, the White House said on Friday.

Sales is a professor at Syracuse University College of Law, and previously served as deputy assistant secretary for policy at the Department of Homeland Security and as senior counsel in the Office of Legal Policy at the Department of Justice, the White House said in a statement.

