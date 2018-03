US President Donald Trump will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20. (Source: AP photo) US President Donald Trump will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20. (Source: AP photo)

US President Donald Trump will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20 at the White House, Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

The crown prince planned to travel to Washington, New York and Boston for a short visit from March 19 to 22, a Saudi government source told Reuters last month.

