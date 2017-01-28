Donald Trump to make phone calls to world leaders

President Donald Trump tucks away his notes near the conclusion of a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Donald Trump tucks away his notes near the conclusion of a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the East Room of the White House White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

US President Donald Trump will speak with leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Australia today, the White House said, covering major leaders of Europe. Trump’s first phone call is scheduled to be with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, followed by that with German Chancellor Angela Markel and the Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later in the afternoon, Trump is scheduled to speak with the French President Francis Hollande and the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Trump will also sign a series of executive orders, the White House said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

After becoming the 45th US President last Friday, Trump has so far spoken with leaders of Canada, Mexico, Egypt and Israel. Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.