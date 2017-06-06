Donald Trump to host Panama President on June 19

Panama president Juan Carlos Varela (Source: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso) Panama president Juan Carlos Varela (Source: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso)

US President Donald Trump will host President Juan Carlos Varela of Panama at the White House on June 19, according to an official announcement. Both the leaders are expected discuss ways to reinforce the strong ties between the two countries and shared priorities in the fight against transnational organised crime, illegal migration, and illicit substances, a statement from the White House said on Monday.

They will also discuss the economic partnership and ways to counter democratic backsliding in Venezuela, it added.

