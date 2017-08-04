Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White House

US President Donald Trump (Files) US President Donald Trump (Files)

Donald Trump would go on a two-week working vacation to his golf club in New Jersey, his first holiday since he was sworn in as the US President in January.

Trump, who used to be critical of his predecessor Barack Obama taking his annual vacations to Hawaii and Martha’s Vineyard, would be spending his next two weeks at his private golf club in central New Jersey. “The President tomorrow will be taking off for Bedminster for a working vacation,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters abroad Air Force One travelling with him to West Virginia.

However, Walters defended Trump’s working vacation and argued that the duration would be used to improve upon the air conditioning and heating system in the West Wing of the White House, whose staff temporarily are relocating to the executive building within its complex. “The President is going to continue to work. We all need to be relocated out of the West Wing due to these renovations that should have taken place before,” Walters said.

“We are at a position that we’re now at a dire need, and they either need to be repaired or replaced. And it’s not something that can go on while we’re still occupying the West Wing. So the President will continue to work over the next two weeks,” Walters said.

Walters said the renovation plans had been approved by the previous administration, following the completion of the phase-1, but were never actually initiated. “In addition to these larger structural repairs, we will be renovating the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby, and the IT system, and generic cosmetic upgrades,” Walters said.

