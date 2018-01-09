Donald Trump to attend Davos economic forum, says White House

Trump to attend Davos economic forum. (AP Photo) Trump to attend Davos economic forum. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month, his chief spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Last year, the annual elite gathering of world leaders and chief executives held in the Swiss alps focused on what impact the newly elected Republican president would have on the global economy.

This year, Trump will discuss his “America First” agenda in person, said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“At this year’s World Economic Forum, the president looks forward to promoting his policies to strengthen American businesses, American industries, and American workers,” Sanders said in a statement.

The theme of this year’s Davos conference, which will take place Jan. 23-26, is to examine the causes of and solutions for political, economic and social fractures in society.

