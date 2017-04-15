Donald Trump to address rifle association convention in Georgia

US President Donald Trump will speak at an upcoming annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention, the pro-gun rights group has confirmed. The NRA made the announcement via Twitter on Friday, saying that “Donald Trump is speaking at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 28”, Efe news reported. Along with the President, other senior Republican figures, such as Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zenke, Florida Governor Rick Scott, and Texas senator Ted Cruz, are expected to attend the annual gathering, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trump, who spoke at last year’s NRA forum during his presidential election campaign, will become the first US president to address the gun-rights group since Ronald Reagan in 1983. More than 15,000 people in the US died in 2016 as a result of gun violence, and over 4,000 have died so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

