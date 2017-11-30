Focus on destructive radical Islamic terrorism taking place within UK, not me: Donald Trump tells Theresa May

Britain PM Theresa May (Left) and US President Donald Trump Britain PM Theresa May (Left) and US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has hit back at Theresa May’s criticism of his anti-Muslim retweets, saying the British prime minister should rather focus on “the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.

President Trump tweeted, “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

This came after May branded Trump “wrong” for retweeting anti-Islam videos, which was originally published by Jayda Fransen, a leader of a far-right British fringe party, who was earlier convicted for abusing a Muslim woman.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Fransen, deputy leader of the anti-immigration Britain First group, posted the videos which she said showed a group of people who were Muslims beating a teenage boy to death, battering a boy on crutches and destroying a Christian statue.

"It is wrong for the president to have done this," the spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

The White House has also come out in defence of Trump, arguing that he has been talking about national security issues for long.

“The President has been talking about these security issues for years now, from the campaign trail to the White House. He talked about them yesterday at the pool spray. He’s going to continue to talk about them on Twitter, he’s going to talk about them in speeches, he’s going to talk about them in policy…,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah was quoted as saying by PTI aboard Air Force One.

