Donald Trump tells lawmakers he expects a deal ‘very quickly’ on healthcare

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:March 29, 2017 11:09 am
President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expects lawmakers will be able to reach a deal on healthcare.
“I have no doubt that that’s going to happen very quickly,” Trump said at a bipartisan reception held for senators and their spouses at the White House.
“I think it’s going to happen, because we’ve all been promising – Democrat, Republican – we’ve all been promising that to the American people,” he said.
