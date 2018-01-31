Donald Trump takes a dig at NFL players, says 12-year-old reminds why we stand for National Anthem

President Donald Trump (AP) President Donald Trump (AP)

In a veiled shot at NFL players, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday mentioned the importance of standing for the national anthem and reminded Americans of their civic duties as he delivered his first State of the Union address.

In September last year, Trump had criticised National Football League (NFL) players for kneeling during America’s national anthem – “The Star-Spangled Banner” – to protest the treatment of African-Americans by law enforcement agencies. He had said in a tweet that it was “very important that NFL players stand tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our national anthem. Respect our flag and our country”.

During his 80-minute prime-time address before a joint session of Congress, Trump showered praise on a 12-year-old California boy named Preston Sharp for placing flags on the graves of veterans. “Young patriots like Preston teach all of us about our civic duty as Americans. Preston’s reverence for those who have served our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” he said.

He said that Preston had noticed that veterans’ graves were not marked with flags on Veterans Day and started a movement that has now placed 40,000 flags at their graves. “And we celebrate our police, our military, and our amazing veterans as heroes who deserve our total and unwavering support,” Trump added.

