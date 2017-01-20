Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US President

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump was on Friday sworn-in as the 45th US President, taking over the reins from Barack Obama amid expectations of radical change in policies and apprehension at home and abroad. Trump, 70, took the oath of office in front of about 800,000 people who braved chilly weather to gather on the National Mall in the center of the capital to celebrate the rank political outsider, who defied all odds to defeat political heavyweight Hillary Clinton in the November polls.

Trump placed his hand on Abraham Lincoln’s bible, recited the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol to become arguably the most powerful man on earth. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Mike Pence was sworn-in as the Vice President of the US. He took the oath of office before Trump.

Earlier, Trump held his final meeting with Obama at the White House, before the two headed to the Capitol for the Republican’s swearing-in, the 58th formal presidential inaugural ceremony since 1789, when US’ first president George Washington was inaugurated.

Obama and First Lady Michelle greeted Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the White House.

Melania also presented to Michelle a Tiffany gift, one of the most expensive fine jewellery brands in the world. As the four prepared to stand for an official photo, Obama remarked to Trump “now you get used to the protocol”.

Obama briefly stepped inside to hand the gift to one of his aides and came back as the four posed for the waiting photographers. The four then had traditional tea and coffee at the White House.

Obama, before walking out of the Oval Office for one last time, also left a letter for his successor on the Resolute desk — a 19th century gift from Queen Elizabeth.

It is customary for the outgoing president to leave a personal note for his successor. Earlier, Obama said he felt nostalgic before leaving the Oval Office of the White House.

“Of course,” Obama said when a group of reporters asked if he felt nostalgic. When asked for any last words to the American people, he said “thank you”.