Donald Trump stuns world: I plan to meet Kim Jong Un

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between leaders from the two countries and could mark a breakthrough over the North’s nuclear weapons.

Kim had “committed to denuclearisation” and to suspending nuclear and missile tests, said South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong after briefing Trump on a meeting South Korean officials held with Kim earlier this week.

“A meeting is being planned,” Trump said on Twitter after speaking to Chung, setting up what would be his biggest foreign policy gamble since taking office in January 2017.

