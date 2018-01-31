Donald Trump State of the Union 2018 LIVE updates: President to address joint session of Congress shortly

Donald Trump State of the Union 2018 LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Monday night (Reuters Photo/File) Donald Trump State of the Union 2018 LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Monday night (Reuters Photo/File)

A little over a year into his presidency, US President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Monday night. Addressing a joint session of Congress, Trump is expected to outline his administration’s goals for the next year, including policies on trade, immigration, infrastructure and national security. Trump had addressed a joint session last year as well, a month after his inauguration.

In his speech, Trump calls for “a new America moment,” and promises to extend an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to “protect our citizens, of every background, colour, and creed.” Excerpts of his speech were made public by the White House.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

6.50 am: In his speech, Trump says that nearly all of Iraq and Syria is now liberated from the the Islamic State. He pledges to continue fighting the terror outfit until it is defeated. “Last year I pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the earth. One year later, I’m proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria,” he will say.

“But there is much more work to be done. We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated,” Trump adds.

6.40 am: In his first State of the Union address on Monday night, the US President calls for “a new America moment,” adding that there has “never been a better time to start living the American dream.” Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news and updates.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd