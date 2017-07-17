Emmanuel Macron says his ‘charm offensive’ may soften Donald Trump’s stance on Paris climate deal

President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus are seen on a large video screen during Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris (Source: AP Photo) President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus are seen on a large video screen during Bastille Day parade on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris (Source: AP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said his “glamorous Paris charm offensive on Donald Trump” may convince the US president to change his mind on the Paris Climate Agreement, The Associated Press reported. In an interview to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper, Defending his outreach to Trump, Macron said “our countries are friends, so we should be too”.

The newly-elected French President had invited Trump to join Bastille Day celebrations on Friday and be a part of the celebrated National Day parade as its guest of honour. During a joint press conference on Thursday, Trump also said the two nations have “occasional disagreements” but that doesn’t disrupt their friendly association.

When it came to talks on the Paris agreement, Trump claimed the climate agreement was too lenient on leading polluters like China and India which adversely affects US industry. Adding that America was committed to protecting the environment, he said: “Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord. We’ll see what happens. If something doesn’t happen, that will be OK too.”

Macron on Sunday said that the two world leaders gained “better, intimate knowledge of each other” during Trump’s visit to France. He also said: “Trump listened to me (on the Paris climate accord) and said he would try to find a solution in the coming months.”

During the G20 Summit in Hamburg recently, Trump was visibly isolated as the 19 other member nations signed a policy blueprint to implement Paris accord.

