Donald Trump speaks to Egyptian President, vows to support anti-terror war

US President Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has spoken to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and has expressed full commitment to support the latter’s fight against terrorism, besides ways to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries. “They discussed ways to deepen the bilateral relationship and support Egypt’s fight against terrorists and bolster Egypt’s home-grown historic economic reform program,” the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his first official news conference yesterday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

El-Sisi is the fourth foreign leader with whom Trump has communicated after those from his two neighbouring countries–Mexico and Canada, and recently with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “President Trump underscored the United States remains strongly committed to the bilateral relationship, which has helped both countries overcome challenges in the region for decades,” he said.

Trump is committed to continue military aid to Egypt and work towards ensuring that the assistance most effectively supports the Egyptian military’s fight against terrorism, he added. Spicer said Trump also commended el-Sisi for his courageous steps to address Egypt’s economic challenges and offered to discuss ways the US could support Egypt’s economic reform program.

“Finally, the two leaders discussed a visit to the United States in the future,” Spicer sai